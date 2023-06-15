PITTSBURG, Ks. — Plenty of summer camps continue to take place in the Four States. The Pitt State football program held one of its Brian Wright prospects camps Thursday afternoon.

The camp gave high school football players in the area a chance to learn from Coach Wright and his coaching staff, while also showcasing their skills.

The camp had a ton of high school football players, over 200 in attendance. The camp began at 1 p.m. and went until 4 p.m. in the Robert W. Plaster Center. Wright spoke about being able to host the camp and also evaluate players from the area.

Brian Wright said, “These camps are just a great opportunity to evaluate, we certainly had over 200 campers here today, so we had a big number today, got to see a lot of good players and also it’s an opportunity to connect with the guys and get to know them on a little bit of a different level here in person, and so it’s a great evaluation process that we go through in recruiting.”