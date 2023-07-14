PITTSBURG, Ks– Pitt State football is about to start hitting their pre-season practices, but before that starts, they hosted the 2023 Brian Wright Prospect Camp on Friday where the coaches scouted out some future Gorillas.

The camp was hosted at the Robert Plaster Center where recruits and high school athletes are given a chance to showcase their skills in front of the Pitt State coaching staff.

Head Coach Brian Wright and his team took the players through different drills and one-on-one competitions to get the best look at these guys who may be future Gorillas if they fit into the style and culture that Coach Wright is building at Pitt State.

The camp was a one day event and lasted from 1:00-4:00, with more than 200 athletes in attendance.

Coach Wright spoke on the big numbers showing out for the camp and the type of qualities he looks for in recruits at these camps.

Wright said, “Really enjoy working with the guys, getting our guys around our staff, allowing our staff to work with the guys at their position. Working the techniques and the fundamentals and what a great number today. We had over 230 high school athletes from a bunch of the local areas, so really excited about our turnout today. We look for the motivated guys, the driven guys. Guys that come in and can follow directions. Guys that work hard. Guys that give great effort. And you know, obviously they got to be able to change direction, run fast and do all those things and and be able to execute the techniques at those positions. But, we get to find out a little bit more about them, a little bit deeper than what you see on videotape”.