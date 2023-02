Pitt State softball player, Paxtyn Hayes was named this week’s NFCA Division II Player of the Week awards for her performance this weekend.

Hayes helped lead the Gorillas to four wins batting .692 with four homeruns and 19 RBI’s in four games. She went 9-for-13 at the plate.

She ranks 2nd in the MIAA with 21 RBI’s.

Pitt State will be on the road this weekend in Topeka for a five game stretch at the Washburn Invitational.