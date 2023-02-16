Thursday night, the Pitt State women defeated Fort Hays State 76-66 to get the season sweep over the Tigers.

Pitt State moves to 20-5 overall on the season and 15-4 in conference play.

The Gorillas had four players get into double figures tonight. Grace Pyle led the way with 17 points. Tristan Gegg and Jenna Shipley as they followed her pitching in 16 & 13 points. Shipley was 6-for-6 from the field. Freshman Harper Schreiner scored 10 points.

Pitt State will be back at home on Saturday when they host #10 Nebraska-Kearney for Senior Day. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m.