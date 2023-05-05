PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorilla football program was back on the field, but this time, they had some special guests with them on the field for something bigger than just the sport of football.

Friday morning, the Gorillas and Kansas Special Olympics teamed up again this year to host its Annual “Victory Day” event at Carnie Smith Stadium. It’s the third year for the Gorillas to host the event.

First, the event started off with the “Gorilla Walk” and then after that the fun began. More than 60 Special Olympic athlete were able to participate in the Pitt State Game Day experience with a Pitt State football player and have a chance to spend one-on-one time with them.

Even the Pitt State cheerleaders and dance team were in attendance and had a couple of athletes join them as well. The day ended with a full team photo at the stadium.

Olivia Ackerson said, “My name is Olivia Ackerson and I love cheer and my favorite thing is to play with sisters.”

Head Coach Brian Wright and Pitt State running back Noah Hernandez says this is one of their favorite day of the year.

Coach Brian Wright says, “Yeah, it’s a great event. It’s one of our favorite days of the year, certainly. You know anytime we get to connect with the community and kids and share the game of football with them it’s always special and, with this group here they don’t get to play football, they don’t get to coach football and when you get you know share a group like that it’s really special.”

Noah Hernandez voiced, “Definitely, I think it’s just a great opportunity to get the kids from the community out on the field…get a chance to meet some of the guys and run around and have some fun for the day, but it’s a cool time I mean we love being out here so it’s just really fun to get to do it with the kids.”