KANSAS CITY, Mo– For the Pitt State Gorillas they are coming off a season where they won an MIAA Championship, but could they be even better heading into this season?

People certainly believe so as they were pre-season picked number one in the media and coaches poll. But to Coach Wright it’s all about knowing their situation and knowing their expectations so they can go accomplish what they hope too this season.

Head Coach Brian Wright said, “We have to understand the reality of the situation and understand that there’s going to be a big target. Whether we’re preseason ranked one or last, we have high expectations of ourselves going into every season. And we have a lot of things that we want to accomplish and a lot of things we want to do and, and we didn’t make it to where we ultimately wanted to go a year ago, so we still have that bitter taste in our mouth with how the season ended a year ago”.

Pitt State’s offense was one of the best averaging 32 points a game and this year, they bring back seven starters. First-Team All-MIAA offensive lineman Trase Jeffries says if the offensive line can do their jobs than these guys can go out and have a bigger offensive season this year.

Senior Offensive Lineman Trase Jefffries said, “You’re obviously excited when you got Devon Garrison, All-American, you got Chad Dodson, he was third team all conference, honestly I feel like he could have been ranked higher. Makes our job easier when we got those kind of guys, making the plays they do, but I feel like if we do our job better as the offensive line, then we’ll be in that position to put them in better position to be even better than they were last year”.

Pitt State also had one of the best defenses last season. And now they return seven of those guys from that defense and Senior Michael Lacey said the defense’s mentality is all about turning the ball over to create more opportunities and possessions for their explosive offense.

Senior Safety Michael Lacey said, “We talked about just moving forward and you know our goals and our intentions and you know just in our daily habits. So that’s been a lot of the talks and, you know what we’re trying to do to make sure that we emphasize you know those takeaways, so we can get those possessions for our offense. That’s a lot of what you’ll see this year is more offensive possessions and more turnovers than ever before from this team”.

Now with all the buzz around the Gorillas heading into this year, we’ll see just how good this team can be when they host Washburn for their home and season opener there at Carnie Smith Stadium on August 31st.