PITTSBURG, Kansas–

The Pitt State gorillas started spring practice this week and are on their second day of practices.

They are coming off a season where they went 11-0 in the regular season and won the MIAA Title while also making it to the second round of the NCAA Division-II Playoffs.

As the Gorillas prep for the 2023 season, they do have a core of guys coming back, but also some holes they are going to have to fill with the losses of some seniors.

We caught up with Head Coach Brian Wright as well as Redshirt Junior Alex Gaskill and Senior Devon Garrison to talk about how older and newer guys have stepped into bigger leadership roles and where they improved in the off-season

Coach Brian Wright said, “There’s a lot of opportunity for not only some older guys to step into those new leadership roles, but even some younger guys that have played some football for us, so a lot of holes to fill on that side of the ball for sure, but with that is a lot of opportunity for a lot of talented young guys”.

Alex Gaskill said, “Yeah, definitely had to step up in a leadership role with all those seniors leaving. I think it’s really just the mentality of it all. You know, we’re always “next man up”, something’s going to happen during the game, during the season, course of the season, so really just everybody working hard to be that number one guy and we have that mentality that it’ll workout for us”.

Devon Garrison said, “We worked a lot on just our explosiveness, getting quicker, faster, moving more critically, just not wasting any steps, wasting any movement. Those types of things”.