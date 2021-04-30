Pitt State football partners with Kansas Special Olympics for “Victory Day” event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State football team and Kansas Special Olympics partnered up to put on a game day experience for over 30 participants Friday afternoon at Carnie Smith Stadium.

During the “Victory Day” event players, coaches and staff members helped conduct a variety of different football drills and activities.

“We had this on our calendar,” said Stephanie Simmons with the Columbus Rise Center. “We had a countdown. So, they knew how many more days and that excitement of getting to put that jersey on with the helmet, and you know, walk around with these football players is really just awesome for them.”

Participants were cheered on by members of Pitt State’s cheer and dance teams as well.

“It feels good to make their day, said Pitt State junior defensive end Keiondre Hall. “I know they felt great to be out here today. It’s a great day to do it, so it’s perfect.”

Community involvement is a focal point of the Pitt State Football program and they hope to make victory day an annual event going forward.