Nacogdoches, TX. — After last week’s win over Missouri Western, Pitt State was back on the road to Texas to take on FCS powerhouse Stephen F. Austin State University.

The Gorillas fell 26-7, with a single 43-yard touchdown from Christian Carter. Quarterback Mak Sexton completed 21 of 34 passes for 199 yards.

The Gorillas are now 1-2 on the season. They will stay on the road next Saturday to play West Texas A&M University.