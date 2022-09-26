After a big win on the road against Emporia State, the Pitt State Gorillas are now 4-0 on the season and the only undefeated team left in the MIAA.

But, as they keep winning, they keep rising in the AFCA Division II Coaches Poll, where this week they climbed into the Top-10 coming in at the 10th spot.

The Gorillas have been playing great football so far, with great defense and great offensive games.

Pitt State will have another big test this weekend as they host Missouri Southern (3-1) on Saturday.

That game is set to kickoff at 2 p.m.