PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas volleyball team hosted the number 20th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos Tuesday night.

The Gorillas drop to the Bronchos in three sets 17-25, 12-25 and 16-25. Pitt Stats falls to 6-7 on the season and 2-3 in the MIAA.

In the first set, the Gorillas were facing a double-digit lead for most of the match, but late in late in the set, they cut the lead to 7. Unfortunately, the Bronchos closed out the set 25-17. In the second set, Pitt State struggled both defensively and offensively and would lose the set 12-25. In the third set, the Gorillas were in the game and at some points leading the game, but some errors midway through the set allowed Central Oklahoma to gain control and come out with the win 25-16.

The Gorilla’s next contest will be on Friday, September 29th as they will host their arch-rival the Missouri Southern Lions at 6 p.m.