ALLENDALE, MI — The Pitt State Gorillas fall to the Grand Valley State Lakers, 24-21, to unfortunately bring their season to an end.

The Gorillas got the game started with a score after Antwan Squire punched it in to go up 7-0.

Grand Valley State responded on the ensuing drive after Tariq Reid scored from one-yard out to tie the game at 7-7.

Halfway through the 2nd quarter, the Lakers took the lead after another Reid touchdown run to go up 14-7.

But late in the first half, the Gorillas answered after Chad Dodson Jr found Jack Roberts for the 10-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 14-all going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Gorillas took the lead after Dodson dropped in a dime to Devon Garrison for the touchdown to lead 21-14.

Grand Valley State knocked through a field goal with 5:02 left in the game to make it a four point ballgame at 21-17.

After an interception thrown by Dodson, that set up Grand Valley State to take the lead.

With :36 seconds left in the game, Avery Moore took the ball in for the 5-yard touchdown to give them the lead 24-21.

Pitt State ends the season 11-2.