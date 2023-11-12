PITTSBURG, Ks — It’s playoff time in Pittsburg, and Sunday night, the team and fans rallied at the 505 Club in Pittsburg to form a watch party for D2 Football Playoffs Selection Show.

The Gorillas found out they have earned the 3-seed and will host UIndy (9-1) or the University of Indianapolis.

Pitt State defeated UIndy last year in the first round by a score of 35-0, so it will be a rematch in the jungle.

Here’s what the Gorillas had to say on how they start prepping for next Saturday.

Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Trase Jeffries said, “Just gotta prepare every week at 1-0. Just got to attack practice and really just got to dive into our meetings, make sure we get mentally prepared. Obviously got to look at their scheme and see if they change anything up from last year and really just attack every day. 1-0”.

Redshirt Junior Linebacker Luke Jennings said, “I mean, it’s the same, same as every week. We know we got to do same schedule. We’ll go in do our scouting reports and everything and have a great week of practice”.

Game time for next Saturday is slated for 1:00 p.m. there at Carnie Smith Stadium.