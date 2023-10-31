PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas returned home to host a non-conference matchup against the William Jewell Lady Cardinals Tuesday night.

The Gorillas defeated the Lady Cardinals in a five-set thriller to improve to 9-16 on the season.

Pitt State had a lot of production from their players in the game with Jayden Sanford leading the team with 20 kills and 15 digs with a pair of aces. While Ivy Fink wasn’t too far behind with 19 kills and 18 digs with a .378 hitting percentage. Jaydn Jackson finished the contest with 56 assists on 74 kills with 15 digs. Josie McCroskey had a game-high of 21 digs. Kate Bandre knocked down 11 kills and Avery DeLong finished with 10 kills.

The Gorillas will return to MIAA play this Friday, November 3rd at 6 p.m. on the road at Emporia State.