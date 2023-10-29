PITTSBURG, KS – Brian Wright’s squad kept their foot on the gas pedal all Saturday afternoon as the Gorillas cruised past Sioux Falls in a 55-6 victory.

On a cold and rainy afternoon, the ground game came to life for the Gorillas. Antwan Squire opened up the scoring with a rushing touchdown late in the first quarter. Cleo Chandler and Noah Hernandez soon followed on ensuing drives, padding the lead to 21-0.

Tight end Devon Garrison would stretch the lead even further by making a great contested catch in the end zone for a score. At 27-0 heading in the locker room, Wright’s squad kept the scoring going until the very end.

In what is Pitt State’s largest victory of the season, the Gorillas remain undefeated and move to 9-0 on the year. Up next, Pitt will travel to Missouri Western to battle the Griffons on Saturday at 1 p.m.