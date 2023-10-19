PITTSBURG, KS – The Pitt State Gorillas men’s and women’s cross country teams are off to the MIAA championships in Columbia, Missouri. Departing Thursday, the groups will compete on Friday afternoon.

“We put a lot of work in,” said redshirt senior Matt Oglesby.

“We’ve been prepping for championship season, and now it’s here. We’re ready to race, and it’s going to be great.”

The men’s team are aiming for their third trip in a row to the national championships. The women, however, are seeking their 13th MIAA title.

“We have a tradition of success more so on the women’s side than the men, but the men are extremely strong right now,” said coach Ben Barrows.

“We’re just excited to compete against some really strong teams this weekend.”

Redshirt junior Kate Dawson said that while she feels some pressure prior to the race, she’s remaining calm.

“I’m excited, but just staying calm,” said Dawson.

“I’m just trusting our training and preparation for this moment, so the pressure is a positive.”

The women’s race will start at 12:00 p.m. and the men’s race will start at 12:45 p.m.