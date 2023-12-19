PITTSBURG, KS — The Pitt State Women’s Basketball team has cracked the Top-25 polls for the first time this season.

In the latest WBCA NCAA Division II Top-25 Coaches Poll, Pitt State is ranked #22 in the country.

They went on the road to Central Missouri where they erased a 20-point deficit to complete the comeback and upset the 3rd ranked Jennies in overtime defeating them, 101-93.

Pitt State also picked up a road victory over Lincoln yesterday 73-57.

The Gorillas are currently on a 4-game winning streak right now.

They are off for the next week but will be back at home after Christmas on Saturday, December 30th when they host Tabor College.