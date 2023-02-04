PITTSBURG, Ks. — A southeast Kansas football coach legend was celebrated Saturday afternoon at Pitt State for his 60 years football coaching career.

Pitt State held a celebration at Robert W. Plaster Center for former Pittsburg High School head coach and Pitt State assistant coach Larry Garman on his amazing 60 year coaching career.

Coach Larry Garman said, “Well I’m extremely proud of all these people that are here so many players that played for us when we were Pittsburg High. And they’ve been very very very successful and I’m just…some of these guys I haven’t seen since they graduated from high school looking forward to visiting with them today and really proud of all of them.”

Garman served 34 seasons at Pittsburg as head coach where he led the Purple Dragons to a stunning 255-84-5 record with three Class 5A state titles in 1983, 1988 and 1990. Also had 21 playoff appearances and 31 winning season which is a state record. After his time at Pittsburg, Garman spent 24 seasons as an assistant coach for Pittsburg State University, 12 of those seasons he spent as the tight ends coach for the football program.

Garman says, “Well we had a lot of good players as I said and…you know they make you look pretty good. They were good players of course a lot of lawyers, a lot of doctors, a lot of college professors that these people have gone on and done some really good things and I’m really proud of them.”

At the event, Garman was inducted into Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame. As of February 4, the day is considered the Larry Garman Day.