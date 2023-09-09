PITTSBURG, Ks– Over in Pittsburg, the Gorillas wrapped up their Gorilla Classic Tournament. They went 2-0 yesterday and fell earlier today against #11 Southwest Minnesota State.

Their last match this evening was against Arkansas- Fort Smith.

The Gorillas went on to win the first set 25-18. They won the second set, 25-21, and won the third set by the exact same score, 25-21 to secure the 3-0 victory over the Lions.

Leading the way for Pitt State was Janae Thurston, Seville Gates and Ivy Fink who led the Gorillas in kills with: 12, 11 and 9.

Jadyn Jackson amassed 34 assists in the win. Thurston also led Pitt State with three service aces.

Pitt State improves to 4-4 on the year. Their next match will be on Tuesday when they host Newman at 6:00 p.m. at John Lance Arena.