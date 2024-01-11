PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Gorillas were back at home to host the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers Thursday night looking to bounce back after a hard loss to Southern on Saturday.

The Gorillas get back in the winning column with a cruising victory over Nebraska-Kearney 90-76. Pitt State now goes to 8-5 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

The Gorillas came out swinging in the first half taking a 20-point lead at halftime. They had a great shooting night with 54 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc. Pitt State had 18 assists on 35 made field goals. They dominated the paint with 46 of their 90 points coming from inside. The Gorillas bench showed up and showed out with 28 points.

Just about everyone stuffed their name in the stat sheet with five players scoring in double figures. Jordan Frison led the team with 17 points went 7-10 from the floor and dished out eight assists. Max Alexander was right behind him with 16 points. Tanner Mans had a career night off the bench with 15 points going 5-6 from the floor and 3-4 from three along with five rebounds and assists. Jeremy Shaw hit the 1,000-point mark in his basketball career by scoring 14 points and 6-10 from the field. Marque English posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Tane Prictor chipped in seven points with five rebounds and six blocks.

Pitt State will return home to host Fort Hays State on January 13th at 3:30 p.m.