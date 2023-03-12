PITTSBURG, Ks. — After the Pitt State Gorillas baseball team fell to the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats 3-1 Saturday afternoon, the Gorillas was back in action at home Sunday afternoon for game three of a three game series against the Bearcats.

The Gorillas bounced back to take game three 4-1 and clinched the series against the Bearcats. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Then, in the sixth a solo homerun from Cade Clemons would extend their lead 4-1. Gorillas pitcher Ben Des Roisers had himself a day striking out sevens Bearcats batters.

The Gorillas improve to 14-7 overall and 6-3 in MIAA play. They will return home Tuesday, March 14 to host the Emporia State Hornets at 5 p.m.