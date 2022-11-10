The Pitt State basketball team gets ready to start their true schedule for the 2022-23 season a week after an exhibition matchup with Kansas. The team prepares to head to Kansas City Friday night for the Central Region Tipoff Challenge and face Winona State at 7:00 pm.

The Gorillas jumped out to an impressive start leading 21-6 at one point in the second half against the Jayhawks. Kansas would eventually catch up and pull away to win 94-63.

But the start of the game was a glimpse of greatness from Pitt State and they certainly hope to carry it over into this year. Head coach Jeff Boschee is now ready for his first season as the Gorillas head coach after coming over from Missouri Southern. After getting to return to his alma mater and coach against the Jayhawks last week.

He now gears up for the task at hand as he hopes to lead the Gorillas to a successful season.

Jeff Boschee said, “We had our guys come in early this year at the beginning of August and just being around each other playing pick up, getting in the weight room together and just getting to know each other, but it’s been a fun process and I’ve enjoyed the 15 new guys that have been around and excited to see where this journey takes us. I’ve enjoyed being part of this university and this athletics department and this athletics program, it’s just something new.”