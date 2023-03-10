PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas were originally set to play the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats in Maryville, but due to inclement weather the series was moved to Pitt State.

The Gorillas rolled on to take a 7-3 win in game one of a three-game series over the Bearcats. Pitt State scored four runs in the third and never looked back. Pitcher Zach Shoemaker registered seven strikeouts on the day through six innings.

The Gorillas will be back in action at home for game two Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m.