PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State baseball team hosted its second prospect camp of the summer this morning for high school baseball players.

The camp had nearly 60 players from all over the country. Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, and even Texas to name a few.

Prospects were put through a combine-like scenario where they showcased their speed, throwing, fielding and batting abilities. This camp offered the opportunity for players to not just catch the eyes of Pitt State coaches, but junior colleges as well.

Pitt State assistant coach Brandon Bachar explains why it’s so special.

“I think our camps are really good because we have our whole coaching staff here, along with four other junior college coaches, and we get to just be around the players all day, so we’re hands-on with them, kind of talking to him, get to know him a little better as a human, to him watching them play baseball all day. So I hope they have a lot of fun. I hope they play hard. I mean, baseball is a fun game. And you should play hard. You should enjoy it while you’re playing. I hope they can be around those coaches and kind of soak up whatever knowledge we can get them to work hard and have a good day.”