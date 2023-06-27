PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State baseball program hosted one of its prospect camps looking for some future Gorillas.

Tuesday morning, head coach Bob Fornelli, his coaching staff and players hosted the camp for high school baseball players grades 9th through 12th from Kansas and Missouri. There were even a couple of junior college players from Coffeyville in attendance as well.

The campers went through a training session in the morning and then wrapped up the camp with a scrimmage. Coach Fornelli spoke on having these players come out to show their ability and what he hopes these players take away from the camp.

“Yeah, it’s really good. We get to see some kids we normally don’t get to see, see some kids we see all the time. So, to get to meet them and them getting to meet our staff and we have a junior college team here, Coffeyville, so to get some kids out and let them meet everybody and to show their talents in front of us. Number one we get a pros prospect workout in the morning and then in the afternoon we’re going to play and we talk about different things and try to get them a little intel of what college baseball is about. They got to come out and perform and somebody’s watching every day and hopefully, they understand that, because no matter if it’s an umpire, a fan in the stands, somebody’s watching you every day if you’re not doing the right things they’re going to let other people know. So, we want to do the right things, do the little things and you’re going to be successful.”