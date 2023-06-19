PITTSBURG, Ks– Monday morning, the Pitt State Baseball Program were on the field hosting their annual “Junior Gorillas Baseball Camp”.

This camp gives young baseball players from the ages 8 to 14 the opportunity to learn the game of baseball from Pitt State Head Coach Bob Fornelli and his staff and players.

The kids were out there having fun, while doing it, even high school players from Southeast Kansas like the St. Mary’s Colgan and Frontenac were there to help out as well.

This camp had a total of 89 participants in the camp which lasts until Thursday.

We spoke to some campers and Coach Fornelli about how special this camp is.

Rhett Johnson said, “I think it’s really fun having these coaches here at Pitt State with all of us because we get to practice baseball, and we can get better at it”.

Cord Matlock said, “Yeah it’s pretty fun. Some I lose my breath on a lot of them just like the base running. That’s probably the worst one”.

Coach Bob Fornelli said, “We’ve had these camps for five years in a row and some of those kids of when I first started are now juniors in high school and it’s good to see those guys play, put a name to a face and hopefully recruit some of those guys down the road but they’re gonna learn a little bit about Pittsburg State baseball, and we’re gonna pay attention to them. They’re gonna do the little things and hopefully get better this week”.