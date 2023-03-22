PITTSBURG, Ks. — We’re in the middle of the MIAA baseball season and the Pitt State Gorillas have had a strong start to the year with an 18-7 overall record and 10-3 conference record.

The Gorillas are currently on a five game win streak and have won nine of their last 10 matchups. Most recently, Pitt State would sweep Northeastern State in a three-game series at home. This weekend they hit the road for a three-game series against Fort Hays and look to keep a solid position in the MIAA standings. They’re currently tied for second with Missouri Southern and Washburn as they all have a 10-3 MIAA record. The team credits their pitching and hitting complimenting each other at the right moments this season.

Karson Coffee said, “I feel like the majority of our success right now is because our pitchers are throwing strikes, staying accurate within the zone, hitting their spots and of course the offense is doing really well right now too. So, I think the pitchers and the hitters combining as a team and doing what we do.”

Zac Shoemaker mentioned, “As we got into the spring, our offense kind of shined and then our pitching staff kind of fell and we’ve been slowly building our pitching staff back up. I think we’ve been coming together pretty well on and off the field and it’s allowing us to have a lot more fun and win a lot more games.”

Coach Bob Fornelli says, “I think we are starting to get a little bit of identity to our baseball team and they’re all doing the little things a lot better than they were. Our pitching has been really, really good so if you can pitch you’re going to give yourself an opportunity to win everyday. Our three starters have given us that opportunity, we’re slowly trying to figure out our bullpen. Offensively, we’ve been probably better than I thought we would be so we’re doing some great things.”