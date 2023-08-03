PITTSBURG, Ks– Freeman Health will continue their work with the Pitt State Athletics.

Signing a 5-year extension today, Freeman will continue to be the Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics provider for the Gorillas.

Freeman CEO Paula Baker and Pitt State Athletic Director Jim Johnson both spoke at the Plaster Center to sign the partnership.

With athlete health becoming a more discussed topic within the sports world, and with the beginning of football season right around the corner, Johnson, Baker and the orthopedics surgeon for Pitt State spoke about the importance of athlete care.

Athletic Director Jim Johnson said, “Certainly today to be able to extend, wrap all that together and extend that relationship for another five years is a big day for Pittsburg State Athletics, with health and wellness, mental wellness, nutrition, all of those things being a priority and a focus of of the NCAA currently, across the country”.

Freeman CEO Paula Baker said, “Our job at Freeman is to make sure that our athletes stay healthy, and stay strong and when injured, that we give them the best care possible”.

Pitt State Team Physician Mike Zafuta said, “The job we do starts way before what you see on competition. So we have people like Dr. Serral, who’s overseen the overall medical conditions of the student athletes, and then our athletic training staff, our strength and conditioning staff are doing things to get people in position to where they need to be to compete safely”.