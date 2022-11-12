The undefeated Pitt State Gorillas look to close out the regular season with zero losses as the Gorillas took on Fort Hays State at home.

Pitt State would respond after Fort Hays take an early 7-0 lead with a Caleb Lewis touchdown. The second quarter, Chad Dodson Jr. connects to Kolbe Katsis for another Gorilla touchdown. Pitt takes a 14-7 lead into the half.

Pitt offense would really get things going in the second half. Third quarter Antwan Squire muscles his way to the end zone. Gorillas now in front 21-7. A little later, Dodson finds Jahmahl Horne to go up 28-7.

Pitt State runs away from Fort Hays State with a 35-14 lead and are the MIAA champions. Gorillas finishes the regular season with an undefeated record of 11-0.

Coach Wright said, “It feels great. A lot of hard work. A lot of time invested and proud of our players, proud of our coaches, administration, support staff, everybody that touches the lives of the players and all that goes into getting to this point, so very proud of our group. Well really hungry, you know we’ve been working a long time and we understand when we all signed up to come to Pitt State what the expectations are so, our guys are ready just to go to work and give their best effort.”…