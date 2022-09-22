The Pitt State Gorillas are on a roll so far this year with a 3-0 record. Their three win start has also earned them national attention in division two currently being ranked 14th in the AFCA poll. They’ve also added a couple of MIAA Player of the Week as well.

The Gorillas have defeated Central Missouri, Nebraska Kearney in a thrilling game and Northeastern State. This week they hit the road to take on Emporia State.

The Hornets have a 2-1 record and are coming off a 36-12 win over Missouri Western. Hornets quarterback Braden Gleason turned in a big game as well. He would throw for three touchdown passes and score two more on the ground. A performance that would earn him MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Gorillas know they have to limit his abilities to win the game defensively. On the offensive end, the team want to keep building on their momentum and improving more and more on the run game. Pitt State is ready to go and fight for win number four this weekend.

Kory Woodruff said, “There’s a lot of returners, just a veteran team, so we know they’re gonna do little details and stuff like that right, so as long as we come off the ball and do our job and finish plays, we’ll be good.”

Brandon Mlekus stated, “All they’re trying to do is get you to misalign and that’s when bad things happen for a defense so, I think just keeping up with that tempo, being in shape to be able to stay focused enough to not make that crucial little mental error that will cost you.”

Head coach Brian Wright mentioned, “You can tell they’re coached well and I’m impressed with their talent and their quarterback’s very good and it starts with him on offense and then we got some guys on defense that run around and tackle well in space and cover people so, we have a great challenge this week.”