The number seventh ranked Pitt State Gorillas hosted the number 9th ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats 24-22 in a thriller. A late from the bearcats would make the game close, but Pitt stops Northwest on a two-point conversion. The Gorillas remain undefeated with a 6-0 record.

Quarterback Chad Dodson threw for 283 yards with three touchdowns. Galena native P.J. Sarwinski finished the game with nine tackles.

Brian Wright said, “Yeah, they had to dig deep, that’s for sure. Our defense has been outstanding all year and we needed to count on them again. You know, there was two really good defenses out there on the field today. We knew it was going to be a slugfest.”\

Devon Garrison stated, “All of our hearts are like racing right up to the end there. I thought we did a good job coming out in the first half really physical ball game. I think we have some things to clean up there in the second half, and it feels good to win.”

P.J. Sarsinski mentioned, “I have a lot of emotions coming with me right now. I think we came into this game, we were 1-3 against Northwest…and told our guys the biggest thing for us is to finish, finish, finish…and it came down to the last play and we did we finished. I’m so proud of our guys. It’s a collective team effort. I’m so proud of everybody.”

The Gorillas are on the road next Saturday as they face off against the Lincoln Blue Tigers at 2:00 pm.