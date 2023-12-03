Photo Courtesy: Pittsburg State Athletics

PITTSBURG, KS — Pittsburg State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Johnson announced today (Dec. 3) that former associate head football coach Tom Anthony is returning to the program to become the Gorillas 16th all-time head coach.



Anthony will replace Brian Wright who has accepted the head football coach position at NCAA FCS member Northern Arizona University. Wright fashioned a 33-8 record the past four seasons (2020-23), including a 23-3 mark the past two years with back-to-back MIAA titles and NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

Anthony joined Wright on his initial staff in December 2019 as defensive coordinator. He was elevated to the role of associate head coach/defensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season. Anthony helped fashion one of the top defensive units in NCAA Division II during his three years with the Gorillas. He stepped away from his position in June 2023 to pursue a non-coaching professional opportunity in Ohio.

“There has been a lot of behind the scenes action taking place in a short period of time, but two constants are intact: the Pitt State football program remains in good hands and the Gorillas remain one of the elite NCAA Division II football programs,” Johnson said.



“We owe a debt of gratitude to Brian Wright for his tremendous leadership over the Gorillas the past four years; and we wish he and his family all the best as they pursue this new opportunity in Arizona.



“We are tremendously excited to ‘pass the torch’ to Tom Anthony to lead the Pitt State program moving forward. Tom’s passion for the game and his expertise was evident immediately when he joined Coach Wright’s staff. His intimate knowledge of our current staff and players positions him to continue to build upon our past successes in 2024 and beyond.”

In 2022, Anthony’s Pitt State defensive squad led the MIAA in scoring defense (14.1 ppg) and ranked second in the conference in total defense (282.6 ypg), rushing defense (93.0 ypg), passing defense (189.6 ypg) and sacks (31). The Gorillas ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense and 19th nationally in total defense. Pitt State was one of just four defensive units to return four or more interceptions for touchdowns in 2022.



In 2021, Anthony’s squad led the MIAA in interceptions (14) and the Gorillas ranked second in the conference in scoring defense (19.5 ppg), total defense (341.2 ypg) and rushing defense (120.5 ypg).



“I’m thrilled to be moving back to Gorilla Nation to lead this incredible program,” Anthony said. “Thank you to the administration and leadership for putting their trust in me. And, thank you to Coach Wright for giving me my first opportunity here and his entire family who will remain lifelong friends. I’m looking forward to getting back on the field with the players and back into the community.”

Anthony came to Pitt State after serving as the defensive coordinator at Western Illinois University during the 2019 season.



Prior to his time at WIU, Anthony served three years as defensive coordinator at Texas Southern University (2016-18). At TSU, Anthony helped architect one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s top defensive units. The Tigers finished the 2016 season ranked third in rush defense and fourth in scoring defense. TSU tied for second in the SWAC in interceptions in 2018.



Anthony has been no stranger to guiding teams to league accomplishments as he also coached St. Ambrose University (2014-15) to the top-ranked rush defense in the conference – the 12th best in the nation. His previous stops included Lake Erie College, Baldwin-Wallace College, Miami University of Ohio, Youngstown State University, St. Francis University and Augustana College.

Anthony has coached four NFL players: LeCale London (Chicago Bears), Brandian Ross (Oakland Raiders), Dayonne Nunley (San Diego Chargers) and Dallis Flowers (Indianapolis Colts). He enjoyed a professional career of his own with stints in the Arena Football League with the New York Dragons, Albany Quest and Quad City Steamwheelers.



Anthony received his bachelor’s degree in political science at Augustana (Ill.) and a master’s of science in management at St. Francis. He earned first-team All-America recognition in 2005, leading the NCAA in interceptions (13).



Tom and his wife Kelsey have two children: Becca and Michael.