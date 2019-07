PITTSBURG, KS — Pittsburg Post 64 survived a late rally from Iola Post 15 and earned a 5-4 win in eight innings at the All-American Classic.

Post 64 also won its second game of the day against Columbus Post 3 11-1. They went 2-0 in the round robin tournament.

Iola Post 15 finished 1-1 on the day after beating Columbus Post 3, who went 0-2 for the tournament, 5-0 in the first game of the afternoon.