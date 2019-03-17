Pitt Baseball rallies back to beat the Bearcats
Gorillas take game two of three game series
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pitt State Baseball needed 10 innings, but they rallied back to beat Northwest Missouri State 3-2.
The Gorillas trailed 2-0 until the 8th inning when Ty Herrenbruck hit a two-run home run to knot the game at 2 all.
In the bottom of the tenth, the Gorillas would load the bases and a throwing error would allow Jamie Mitchell to score the game winning run.
Pitt State will go for the sweep tomorrow at noon.