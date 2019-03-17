Sports

Pitt Baseball rallies back to beat the Bearcats

Gorillas take game two of three game series

Posted: Mar 16, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 16, 2019 10:52 PM CDT

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pitt State Baseball needed 10 innings, but they rallied back to beat Northwest Missouri State 3-2. 

The Gorillas trailed 2-0 until the 8th inning when Ty Herrenbruck hit a two-run home run to knot the game at 2 all.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Gorillas would load the bases and a throwing error would allow Jamie Mitchell to score the game winning run.

Pitt State will go for the sweep tomorrow at noon. 

