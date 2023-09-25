CARTHAGE, Mo– In a battle of the Tigers, Nevada picks up a big road win after defeating Carthage, 4-0.

Junior Peyton Eaton shut-out and shutdown Carthage today, after she threw a no-hitter and finished with 9 strikeouts on the afternoon!

Eaton got some big help from her defensive in the later innings that sealed the deal and sealed the victory for the Lady Tigers.

Nevada jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, after Ella Heathman hit a pop-fly and throwing error by Carthage allowed Kara Phillips to score from third, Nevada led 1-0.

Next batter, Skyler Burns hit a base hit into left which allowed Peyton Eaton to score. Nevada led 2-0 at the end of one.

In the 4th inning, Nevada added onto their lead after Kaleiah Johnson singled into left, to score Heathman, Lady Tigers up 3-0.

In that same inning, Addison McInroy base hit into right field which score Burns to extend Nevada’s lead to 4-0.

Eaton and her defense did the work the rest of the way to hold Carthage off the scoreboard to secure the win.

Carthage drops to 14-10 on the year. Their next game will be on the road tomorrow when they travel to square off against the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs (6-12).

With this win, Nevada has now won five straight and improve to 17-6 on the season. They set themselves up for a Big 8 matchup with McDonald County (8-11) on Thursday.