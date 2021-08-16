Patrick Mahomes drops details of first signature shoe with Adidas

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches teammates during drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just dropped the details of his first signature shoe with Adidas on Instagram and Twitter.

The video Mahomes posted shows him working out and throwing a football wearing the green, white, and black shoe called Mahomes 1 Impact FLX.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning,” Mahomes added as a caption.

He also wrote that “Go Time” is August 23, the anticipated date when the shoe will be available.

Mahomes is gonna need to find a special place in his shoe closet for these.

While this is Mahomes’ first signature show with the company, he already has a “Mahomes Collection” with Adidas. It includes socks and football cleats.

Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with Adidas in 2017. The Chief’s star quarterback also unveiled a new logo last week. That logo is trademarked by Adidas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission