KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can add another milestone to his collection.

Mahomes became the fastest QB to reach 25,000 yards, doing it in 83 games. He surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford who did it in 90 games when he played for the Detroit Lions.

He came into the game needing 228 yards to accomplish the feat and finished the game with 272 yards and three touchdowns against the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes reached the milestone on a 37-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The two-time MVP continues to rewrite the record books as he guides the Chiefs on their quest for another Super Bowl.

The accomplishment was topped off with a 41-10 trouncing of the Bears.