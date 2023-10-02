EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Patrick Mahomes just keeps breaking records.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback broke another one early in the team’s Sunday Night Football thriller against the New York Jets.

Mahomes became the fastest QB to pass for 200 career touchdowns by doing it in just 84 games.

The record he beat formerly belonged to Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who set the record in 89 games.

The 28-year-old got the record courtesy of a 34-yard touchdown to tight end Noah Gray late in the first quarter to give the Chiefs a 17-0 lead.

Last week, Mahomes became the fastest QB to reach 25,000 career yards in 83 games in a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.