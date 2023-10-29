DENVER, Co — One of the best players in the NFL will be playing hampered on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed Sunday morning that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ill, but have not given him an injury status ahead of the Chiefs’ second battle with the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes will still play with what NFL insiders call the flu. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said Mahomes received IVs on Saturday and Sunday.

The 28-year-old is fourth in the league this season with 2,017 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Chiefs and the Broncos will be playing in the high altitude and snow-ridden weather of Empower Field which could make Mahomes’ condition worsen throughout the game.

The Chiefs will look to extend their 16 game winning streak against the Broncos on Sunday.