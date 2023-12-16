KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The specific amounts have yet to be reported, but ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has confirmed that the NFL has fined both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid for their comments aimed at the officiating after the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

They were initially visibly and vocally upset right after the contest thinking the offensive offsides called against Kadarius Toney was unfair. Mahomes showed it on his face, yelling at the refs from the sideline and then followed that with more displeasure at the post-game podium.

Reid called out the refs at the post-game presser saying “It’s a bit embarrassing.”

A couple days later Mahomes expressed regret for the way he acted after the game.

Reid admitted after looking at the film that Toney did not check with the ref before being lined up on the play that took back a Chiefs touchdown.