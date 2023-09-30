RIVERTON, KS — Parsons shut down Riverton in a strong 27-0 win on Friday night.

Vikings quarterback Tra Mack got the offense going in finding JJ Kendrick near the goal line. Parsons running back Jahmarion Washington fought his way into the end zone for the score.

On the ensuing Riverton drive, Jason Smart and the Parsons defense forced a key turnover to give the Vikings possession with good field position. Mack and the Vikings drove down the field, and capped off the drive with another Washington touchdown.

Parsons would end up shutting out Riverton to remain unbeaten this season. Up next, Parsons (5-0) will host Galena next Friday, while Riverton (2-3) will play Cherryvale next Thursday.