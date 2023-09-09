PARSONS, KS – Marvel Park Stadium was the sight of a bitter rivalry game between Labette County and Parsons.

In the first quarter, the Parsons defense came up strong. Labette County quarterback Kendall Holtzman struggled against the secondary as he got drilled by corner Nolan Haraughty, and saw his ensuing pass get deflected by Jason Smart of Parsons.

On the ensuing Parsons drive though, the Labette County defense stepped up. Taking advantage of a Jahmarion Washington fumble, the Grizzlies took over with good starting field position near midfield.

The Labette County offense then started driving. Holtzman found his receivers, and running back Jamaal Jackson capped the drive off fighting his way into the end zone.

Parsons and the Vikings were able to fight their way back courtesy of an ensuing touchdown drive. Tra Mack handed the ball off to wide receiver Tate Phillips who tied the game at seven. The Vikings would not look back, and eventually win the game 24-13.

Coming up next week Parsons will face off against Iola, and Labette County will host Pittsburg on September 15th.



