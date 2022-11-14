Saturday night, Sam Grewe, who competed in the Tokyo Paralympics, attended the 25 Years of Horses of Hope Event to share his story.

Horses of Hope is a riding center in Baxter Springs that works with people of all ages with disabilities like therapeutic riding and hippotherapy.

Grewe got a call from Jim Adams, the General Manager of Frank Fletcher Toyota, that he couldn’t turn down.

Yeah, so for me with this event stand for is, you know providing opportunities for people like me with disabilities. Opportunities that aren’t often provided in this world. When I lost my leg to cancer I was in 7th grade and found out pretty quickly how many opportunities were no longer accessible to me and how non-inclusive so much of what we do really is,” Grewe said.