RIVERTON, KS — Riverton hosted St. Mary’s-Colgan in a CNC League Matchup tonight. The Panthers pulled out the victory after a big second half, 54-38.

After a close first half, the Panthers pulled away in the second.

A big part of that was due to the play of Jack Schremmer. He led all scorers tonight finishing with 21 points!

Tucker Harrell added 11, while Gus Keller contributed 8 points.

For Riverton, Loch North led the way with 12 points and Cale Forbes added 10.

The Panthers improve to 4-0 on the year. Their next game will be next Monday when they host Liberal.

Riverton falls to 0-3 on the season. Their next game will be Friday against Columbus.