CARTHAGE, MO — After overcoming an early deficit, Webb City comes-from-behind to defeat the Ray-Pec Panthers, 55-51 to advance to the Championship game of the Carthage Invitational.

Eli Pace had a big night finishing with 20 points. Barron Duda finished with 19.

Webb City advances to the Championship game where they will face the hosts, the Carthage Tigers tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.