Outlaws win streak ends at seven games

The Joplin Outlaws entered their match up with the Ozark Generals on a seven-game win streak, but would see the streak end after a 14-10 loss.

The Generals are the top team in the Mink League South Division and held a game lead in the Mink League South Division over the Outlaws entering tonight.

With the victory, the Generals now have a two-game lead on Joplin.

The Outlaws are now 16-14 with a 10-13 conference record.

They will return to action Tuesday (July 9th) against Jefferson City at Joe Becker Stadium. First pitch scheduled for 7 PM.