JOPLIN, MO. — After a road trip to Iowa, the Joplin outlaws were back at Joe Becker Stadium Thursday, looking to stop a two game skid.

After getting down 2-0 in the top of the first, the Outlaws went on to score five runs to take the lead.

Joplin was ultimately able to get the win 16-6 in seven innings. They’ll be back in action on Friday, June 18 against Chillicothe at Joe Becker Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.