We’re now approaching the summer time which means the Joplin Outlaws baseball team will be back in action looking to stay on a roll after a strong season last summer.

The Outlaws reached the MINK League championship series last year against the St. Joseph Mustangs where they fell two games to one. This summer, the Outlaws look to get back and win the title this time around. Joplin begins the season Thursday at home in Joe Becker Stadium against the Des Moines Peak Prospects at 7:00.

After coach Gonzalo Gonzalez left for a job in Kansas City, The Outlaws now welcome back Chris Dawson as the head coach. The roster has a mix of local guys, including players from Missouri Southern and Pitt State, and players from around the country as well. We spoke to coach Dawson and Missouri Southern’s Steen Lane ahead of Thursday’s game.

Chris Dawson said, “Ready to go, very excited. Clearly we’ve only been here a couple days, but when opening day is right around the corner, you get that itch. From a talent standpoint, we’re pretty dang talented. We intersqauded and saw some pitchers go live. They were pretty good and lighting up the radar gun, and during BP before hand, we had one or two guys take some balls off the scoreboard, one guy hit a ball halfway up the stands here in left field. So, we should be able to put on some shows from both the pitching side of things and the hitting side of things this summer.”

Steen Lane said, “I think it’ll be good. It’s good to see some familiar faces and the new guys are fun. Showing up you look at these guys and baseball’s weird, you can’t tell athletes from non-athletes, so a lot of sleepers.”