JOPLIN, MO. — After a brief weather delay, the Joplin Outlaws took on the St. Joseph Mustangs on Sunday evening.

The Outlaws got the bats going in the third inning and took a 2-0 lead. They tacked on a few more on before the game was over and went on to win it 5-1, marking their third straight win of the season.

They’ll be back in action against the Mustangs on Monday, June 7. First pitch is slated for 7:00 P.M. at Joe Becker Stadium.