JOPLIN, MO. — The Joplin Outlaws dropped their first game of the season on Monday to the St. Joseph Mustangs.

The Outlaws got down early 2-0 in the first inning, but answered back with three runs to take the lead.

St. Joseph had an explosive five-run inning in the fifth and added one more run in the ninth to help them secure an 8-5 win over Joplin.

The Outlaws will be back in action on Tuesday, June 8 in Nevada at 7:00 P.M.